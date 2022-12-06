Shania Twain adds Louisville stop to her 2023 tour

Shania Twain will perform at the KFC Yum! Center next Fall.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, Shania twain, announced she will be adding 19 new dates to her 2023 tour, including a stop in Louisville.

The second leg of the tour was added "due to overwhelming demand", according to a Yum! Center press release.

The best-selling female country music artist in history will grace the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, Oct. 28. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Though ticket prices for the show haven't been announced yet, tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center box officer and online.

Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania’s “Queen Of Me” Tour will be donated to Shania Kids Can Clubhouse.

SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship, according to the release.

This tour marks one of Shania Twain’s biggest tours to date with over 70 dates taking place across North America and Europe next year.

