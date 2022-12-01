'I feel as inspired as I ever have': County star Morgan Wallen upcoming world tour stopping in Louisville

Wallen is best known for his songs "Whiskey Glasses", "Wasted On You" and "Chasin' You."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music lovers, here's one artist coming to the Commonwealth you won't want to miss.

Morgan Wallen announced his 2023 world tour 'One Night At A Time' on Thursday. He will be traveling to 4 countries, 2 continents, 17 stadiums - not counting the arenas, amphitheaters and festivals- this upcoming spring.

And one stop he's making is at the KFC Yum! Center on April 20!

He has released two studio albums, 1 EP and his newest project is dropping Thursday at midnight.

A spokesperson for Wallen says he named this tour after one of his three new songs releasing on his One Thing At A Time - Sampler : "One Thing At A Time", "Tennessee Fan" and "Days That End In Why".

The Tennessee native will be joined with ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman joining all dates in the U.S. and internationally, and HARDY and Parker McCollum joining select dates.

“I've had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is - I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have," Wallen said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at Morgan Wallen's official website.

Officials say there is no pre-sale for the U.S. dates.

A spokesperson with Wallen says $3 of every ticket for U.S. dates will benefit Wallen's More Than My Hometown Foundation.

"It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling," Wallen said in a press release. "We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y'all there.”

Here's a full list of Morgan Wallen's 'One Night At A Time' U.S. dates:

April 15 - Milwaukee, Wis. - American Family Field

April 20 - Louisville, Ky. - KFC Yum! Center

April 22 - Oxford, Miss. - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - Van Andel Arena

April 28 - Moline, Ill. - Vibrant Arena

April 29 - Lincoln, Neb. - Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 4 - Jacksonville, Fla. - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 5 - West Palm Beach, Fla. - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 6 - Tampa, Fla. - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 18 - Hershey, Pa. - Hersheypark Stadium

May 20 - East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium

May 24 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center

May 26 - Houston, Texas - Minute Maid Park

June 2 - Atlanta, Ga. - Truist Park

June 3 - Panama City Beach, Fla. - Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

June 9 - Virginia Beach, Vir. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 10 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Carolina Country Music Fest

June 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - PNC Park

June 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Citizens Bank Park

June 23 - Chicago, Ill. - Wrigley Field

June 30 - Detroit, Mich. - Ford Field

July 7 - St. Louis, Mo. - Busch Stadium

July 15 - San Diego, Calif. - Petco Park

July 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Chase Field

July 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. - SoFi Stadium

Aug. 3 - Detroit Lakes, Minn. - WE Fest

Aug. 12 - Columbus, Ohio - Ohio Stadium

Aug. 18 - Boston, Mass. - Fenway Park

Aug. 26 - Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park

Oct. 7 - Tacoma, Wash. - Tacoma Dome

