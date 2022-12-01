'I feel as inspired as I ever have': County star Morgan Wallen upcoming world tour stopping in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music lovers, here's one artist coming to the Commonwealth you won't want to miss.
Morgan Wallen announced his 2023 world tour 'One Night At A Time' on Thursday. He will be traveling to 4 countries, 2 continents, 17 stadiums - not counting the arenas, amphitheaters and festivals- this upcoming spring.
And one stop he's making is at the KFC Yum! Center on April 20!
Wallen is best known for his songs "Whiskey Glasses", "Wasted On You" and "Chasin' You." He has released two studio albums, 1 EP and his newest project is dropping Thursday at midnight.
A spokesperson for Wallen says he named this tour after one of his three new songs releasing on his One Thing At A Time - Sampler : "One Thing At A Time", "Tennessee Fan" and "Days That End In Why".
The Tennessee native will be joined with ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman joining all dates in the U.S. and internationally, and HARDY and Parker McCollum joining select dates.
“I've had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is - I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have," Wallen said in a press release.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at Morgan Wallen's official website.
Officials say there is no pre-sale for the U.S. dates.
A spokesperson with Wallen says $3 of every ticket for U.S. dates will benefit Wallen's More Than My Hometown Foundation.
"It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling," Wallen said in a press release. "We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y'all there.”
Here's a full list of Morgan Wallen's 'One Night At A Time' U.S. dates:
April 15 - Milwaukee, Wis. - American Family Field
April 20 - Louisville, Ky. - KFC Yum! Center
April 22 - Oxford, Miss. - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
April 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - Van Andel Arena
April 28 - Moline, Ill. - Vibrant Arena
April 29 - Lincoln, Neb. - Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 4 - Jacksonville, Fla. - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 5 - West Palm Beach, Fla. - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
May 6 - Tampa, Fla. - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 18 - Hershey, Pa. - Hersheypark Stadium
May 20 - East Rutherford, N.J. - MetLife Stadium
May 24 - Austin, Texas - Moody Center
May 26 - Houston, Texas - Minute Maid Park
June 2 - Atlanta, Ga. - Truist Park
June 3 - Panama City Beach, Fla. - Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
June 9 - Virginia Beach, Vir. - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 10 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Carolina Country Music Fest
June 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - PNC Park
June 17 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Citizens Bank Park
June 23 - Chicago, Ill. - Wrigley Field
June 30 - Detroit, Mich. - Ford Field
July 7 - St. Louis, Mo. - Busch Stadium
July 15 - San Diego, Calif. - Petco Park
July 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Chase Field
July 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. - SoFi Stadium
Aug. 3 - Detroit Lakes, Minn. - WE Fest
Aug. 12 - Columbus, Ohio - Ohio Stadium
Aug. 18 - Boston, Mass. - Fenway Park
Aug. 26 - Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park
Oct. 7 - Tacoma, Wash. - Tacoma Dome
