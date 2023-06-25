Severe weather leaves 20,000+ people without power in southern Indiana, Louisville

According to LG&E's power outage map, 24,503 customers are without power out of the over 1 million customers they serve.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the severe weather across Kentuckiana, thousands upon thousands of people are reporting that they have no power.

Tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Jefferson County -- along with hail, high winds, and heavy rain.

According to LG&E's power outage map, as of 9 p.m. 26,608 customers are without power out of the over 1 million customers they serve.

Across the river in southern Indiana, Duke Energy is reporting Clark County has 3,541 outages, Crawford County has 2,848 outages, Floyd County has 103 outages, Harrison County has 1291 outages, Jackson County has 263 outages, Jefferson County has 315 outages and Orange County has 14 outages as of 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we receive more information.

