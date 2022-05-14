Gusty winds cause tree to fall on car in west Louisville; no one hurt

Three people were inside a car in the Parkland neighborhood when severe weather rolled through, causing the tree to hit the car and damage a home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A short round of severe weather Saturday afternoon caused downed trees in parts of west Louisville.

Emergency crews received a report of a tree that fell on top of a car at South 28th and West Kentucky Streets around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Jacquesha Malone told WHAS11 News she and two others were inside her car when the tree fell.

Her calls for help prompted a passerby to call 911.

“It's crazy, I mean if you just look yourself, I can't believe we made it out of there. We’re hurt – waiting to go to the hospital, but my dad's whole house is gone. His house is gone," Malone said.

The tree also caused damage to other cars.

The National Weather Service confirms west Louisville had multiple reports of trees and power lines down.

There were no major power outages reported.

