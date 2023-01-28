Pre-trial hearing pushed back for woman, boyfriend accused in murder of 4-year-old Kentucky girl

In the case of Serenity McKinney, the Bullitt County Commonwealth's attorney said he is still awaiting additional evidence in the case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The case of a four-year-old Kentucky girl killed and whose body was left in the woods has been pushed back.

According to Bullitt Commonwealth’s Attorney Bailey Taylor, he told WHAS11 News his office is still waiting on additional evidence and that the defense counsel is looking to secure experts regarding the case.

Taylor said he believes he will be able to bring justice for McKinney’s family.

This case, is one that I think, based on the evidence we have, I would of course, like to try it and resolve it sooner than later. But I don't think an additional few months is going to affect the ability of us to present a strong case,” he said.

Taylor also revealed he is waiting for evidence from the scene to come back from the lab hoping to find a DNA match.

Serenity’s remains were found wrapped in plastic inside a green suitcase in a wooded area near West Point, Kentucky in February 2022.

An investigation was triggered after family members said the four-year-old had not been seen in two years.

Her cause of death remains unknown.

Serenity’s mother, Catherine ‘Abby’ McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill have been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse were supposed to have a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 31.

