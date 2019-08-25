LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders spent Sunday in Louisville, just days after President Donald Trump was in town.

Many traveled from across the state for the People vs. Corporate Power rally held outside the Muhammad Ali Center.

Sanders spoke for nearly an hour, touching on topics including climate change, college tuition and minimum wage.

The senator discussed his call for action, asking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring legislation to the Senate floor for votes.

“Senator McConnell it is time for you to end your obstruction. It is time for the Senate to do its job and vote,” he said. “When we talk about the need for the Senate to take action, we are talking about the need for Senator McConnell to stop blocking common sense gun safety legislation.”

Shortly after, Sanders referred to the Dayton tragedy and said that gun owners and non-gun owners overwhelmingly want action to stop the senseless mass shootings.

Sanders also discussed issues directly affecting Kentuckians such as the coal miners working to support their families.

“For decades, coal miners have seen their pensions cut. They have seen their healthcare benefits slashed. They have seen their jobs disappear. They have developed black lung disease and they have seen their communities destroyed by CEO’s that don’t give a damn about anything except their short-term profits,” he said.

The senator made a promise that he says unlike President Trump and McConnell, he wouldn’t turn his back on communities in the country that are hurting.

Hours earlier, Senator Sanders echoed the same sentiments as he stood with striking AT&T workers outside of their building in downtown Louisville.

“Stop the greed, treat your workers with respect and dignity. They are the folks that make you the money,” Sen. Sanders said to a thunderous applause.

More than 20,000 AT&T workers represented by the Communication Workers of America, are striking in 9 states due to unfair labor practices.

