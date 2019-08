LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced a trip to Louisville August 25.

This will be the Democratic president hopeful's first trip to Kentucky since launching his campaign.

The event starts at 4 p.m. at the City's Public Plaza on N. Sixth St.

