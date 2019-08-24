LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville AT&T workers are on strike due to alleged unfair labor practices.
Union representatives of AT&T's District Three said 20,000 wireline employees are strike across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
In Louisville, about 30 workers were seen protesting early Aug.24 by the AT&T building on Armory Place. We're told at least 900 are expected to picket at the AT&T central office on Frey’s Hill Road.
The Communications Workers of America said they are striking because of unfair labor practices and because they are working without a contract.
AT&T said they are aware of the strike.
