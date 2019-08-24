LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville AT&T workers are on strike due to alleged unfair labor practices.

Union representatives of AT&T's District Three said 20,000 wireline employees are strike across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

900 AT&T workers in Louisville expected to go on strike

In Louisville, about 30 workers were seen protesting early Aug.24 by the AT&T building on Armory Place. We're told at least 900 are expected to picket at the AT&T central office on Frey’s Hill Road.

The Communications Workers of America said they are striking because of unfair labor practices and because they are working without a contract.

AT&T said they are aware of the strike.

