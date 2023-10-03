'Two big scams we saw in 2022': Kentucky attorney general warns of scams after storms

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said they saw more than 2,000 reports of scams in 2022, which caused more than $31 million in losses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's attorney general warned Kentuckians of the potential scams after last Friday's storms.

Thousands lost power when strong winds damaged homes, trees and other structures.

After severe weather, scammers will try to prey on those with damage by going door to door.

"One of the challenges we saw in 2022 was a big uptick in business impersonation scams, folks that were stealing people's identities, so identity theft scams," Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. "Those were the two big scams we saw in 2022."

To report scams to the attorney general's office, you can call the consumer protection hotline at 888-432-9257.

Cameron said they saw more than 2,000 reports of scams in 2022, which caused more than $31 million in losses.

