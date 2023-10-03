'The facts remain the same': Kentucky's attorney general discusses DOJ report, fallout of Breonna Taylor's death

Attorney General Daniel Cameron doubled down, saying his office was never tasked with investigating the actions that led up to the raid on Breonna Taylor's home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday will mark three years since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed, in a botched raid of her south Louisville home in 2020.

At the same time, the city is grappling with the findings from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) report, detailing an extensive record of LMPD voluntarily pursuing invalid search warrants, with shaky evidence to support them and poor supervision.

While the results of this federal investigation and the probe Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron spearheaded in Taylor's case are separate, they present similar issues that very much tie together.

To this day, Cameron faces heavy scrutiny for his office's investigation into Taylor's killing, charging only ex-detective Brett Hankison in connection to the raid -- specifically for shots fired into a neighboring apartment. Hankison was acquitted of all state charges in March 2022.

WHAS11 sat down with Cameron for a one-on-one interview on Friday to talk about the DOJ report and the fallout of Taylor's death.

Isaiah Kim-Martinez: Given what was revealed, and what we now know about falsified search warrants, cover-ups, dating all the way back to [and before] Breonna Taylor's case -- Are there any regrets on your part for anything your office didn't do?

Cameron: Well I was proud of the work. Obviously, we had a very limited review of the case, which was what happened at the night that she died -- that she was killed. [I'm] proud of the work that our office did on that case. The facts remain the same.

Kim-Martinez: While [the cases] are separate, there is a pattern that brings them together. And that is the similarities when it comes to search warrants when it comes to cover-ups. So I want to ask you again, do you have any regrets on not expanding that investigation beyond just the bullets fired that night?

Cameron: Well, from the very beginning, we've always said that the Department of Justice was going to be looking at the search warrant and how that was obtained, and we were going to be looking at the night in question.

Kim-Martinez: Our River City Fraternal Order of Police, in Louisville, described the report as an 'unfair assessment.' Do you?

AG Cameron: Look, I'm not going to comment on what the FOP has made as it relates to their statement. All I can say is what we have said in our office, which is that we appreciate and respect the work the Department of Justice has done. If there are issues, they need to be addressed. And the city of Louisville, I understand, and Mayor Greenberg are going to be working to address those issues.

The latest Mason-Dixon poll from January has Cameron as a major leader amongst GOP candidates vying for the governor's seat.

Current Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) is running for a second term.

