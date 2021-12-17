Attorney General's Office investigating FEMA Fraud report

From FEMA impersonators to $7 milk, the Attorney General's office has been busy investigating price gouging, fraud and scams in western Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The dust from the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky has barely settled and already, scammers are out trying to take advantage of people who have already lost so much.

All of these complaints are just reports at this point, but the Attorney General's office has boots on the ground investigating in western Kentucky.

The Attorney General's office says they have received a report of someone going door to door, posing as a FEMA employee.

LaDonna Koebel, the Executive Director of the Office of Senior Protection and Mediation, focuses on investigating scams to people of all ages in the commonwealth. Koebel said it was unclear if this imposter was trying to get money or personal information, and encourages anyone who might think this is happening to them to request FEMA identification and call local authorities.

She also warned about price gouging, saying their office has taken calls about gas, hotels and stores raising prices a gross amount.

"We're seeing reports about housing, so hotels doubling their price or grossly, significantly increasing the price for a hotel," Koebel said. "We've seen reports of gasoline increases in excess of what's acceptable."



Other reports out of the area include milk priced for seven dollars a gallon and propane heating fuel skyrocketing. A native Kentuckian herself, Koebel said she has friends in western Kentucky and went to college there.



"It's gut wrenching to me to see not just scammers but price gougers take advantage of this situation," Koebel said. "We know it happens, but we are all very committed. This is our number one priority."



if you'd like to report scamming to the attorney general's office, you can call 502-696-5485 or visit the website ag.ky.gov/scams.

