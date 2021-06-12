LIST | Events to celebrate Juneteenth in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, declaring slaves who lived in Confederate states free. However, two years went by before the news reached Blacks living in Texas.
When Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, Black Texans found out slavery was abolished.
The year after, it would go on to become a day of celebration, fellowship, food and lots of prayer which spread to other states as an annual tradition.
Here are a list of events where the day is being celebrated in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
June 14
Juneteenth Lecture Series: A long time coming
University of Louisville
2100 S. Floyd Street
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
It’s the inaugural series featuring a keynote address by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry and co-moderators Dr. Ricky Jones and Dr. Brigitte Burpo.
This event requires registration for either in-person or virtual. Click here for more information.
_________
June 15
Learning Café: Juneteenth – The cost of independence. The history of what it really means to be free
University of Louisville
Noon – 1 p.m.
This discussion will focus on the importance of Juneteenth and why it’s recognized.
Lamont Collins, who recently celebrated the grand opening of the Roots 101 African American Museum, will lead the discussion and why Juneteenth matters.
This is a virtual event.
Click here for more information and how to register.
_________
June 17th
Juneteenth Speaker Series: Black Mental Health with Teah Williams-Hampton
The Floyd County Library's Auditorium
180 W Spring St, New Albany, IN 47150
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The conversation will explore the future of Black mental health and learn the tools for breaking the chains of racial trauma. Hampton, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist will help attendees utilize their strengths and experiences to heal, grow and change unhealthy patterns so they can learn to live their best lives.
Registration is required for this free event. Register online at: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/7738251
Refreshments will be served at 5:30 PM.
______
June 18th and June 19th
Anatomy of a Black Man
3:30 p.m.
Black Lives Matter – Louisville headquarters
3900 West Broadway
“An impressive and contemporary literary work performed by an extraordinary cast, the play was written and hosted by Louisville native and prolific writer, Estella Conwill Majozo and directed by beat poet, rAmu Aki.”
Admission is free and open to the public
______
June 19th
“A 502 Juneteenth Celebration Community Bike Ride”
Hosted by A’dia Mathies, cyclists will travel 6.19-miles in honor of “our history, our herstory, and now our future.” There will be a bike giveaway and other prizes. Cyclists will meet up at Wyandotte Park located on Beecher Street at noon. For more information, click here.
______
Juneteenth Celebration: Liberation Through Arts & Culture
All Nations Worship Assembly
1628 West Market Street
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It’s a celebration in the Russell neighborhood! Russell: A Place of Promise is exploring liberation through arts, culture and storytelling. There will be activities, performances, art vendors and free food.
______
MELANnaire Marketplace
4th Street Live
Noon to 7 p.m.
This event takes place every third Saturday in the month but in June, it's all about Juneteenth. There will be 50 Black-owned businesses, live entertainment, shopping, speakers and community resources. .
Click here for more information.
______
Juneteenth: Past, Present and Future
Roots 101: African American Museum
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
During this event, there will be an unveiling of the first (Un)Known Project Public Art Installation on the banks of the Ohio River. Officials said it collaborated with the Frazier Museum and Louisville Metro for several years on the project that will use public art installations and experiences to support Louisville in its current efforts in dealing with racism and inequity.
There will be a walk along the river, the (Un)Known Project site dedication and Libation Ceremony overlooking the river at 1:30 p.m.
______
Celebrating Juneteenth Day at the Oldham County History Center
106 North 2nd Avenue
La Grange, Kentucky
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The History Center’s commemoration of Juneteenth will include a cemetery walk at the Historic African American Cemetery in La Grange, a showing of Kentucky Ancestors Town Hall featuring OCHC volunteer Ruby Diane Booker and a presentation from Morris Mount Roberts Fellow Robert Bell who will discuss research and identification of 209 African American Union Civil War Soldiers from Oldham County.
10 a.m. – noon: Children's Activities at the Dahlgren Barn
10 a.m. – 10: 45 a.m.: Cemetery Walk at the Historic African American Cemetery (pre-registration required)
11 a.m.: Kentucky Ancestors Town Hall viewing in Rob Morris Chapel
11:45 a.m.: Robert Bell Presentation: Tracing the Roots of Oldham County's 209 Black Union Soldiers
12:30 p.m.: Reception on Lawn, weather permitting
This event is free to the public, pre-registration for cemetery walk is required by calling (502) 222-0826.
_______
The Community Collective
The 2nd Annual Juneteenth - It's Still a Celebration
Shawnee Park Pavillion
2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
It's the second year for the event and it will celebrate the Black community and will feature vendors, food, performances and fellowship with community members.
________
Juneteenth Celebration
Floyd County Library - 180 W Spring St, New Albany, Ind.
10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The library is hosting an event with live music and entertainment, crafts and refreshments. The event will begin with a ribbon-cutting of the library's new mural painted by Jaylin Stewart.
