LMPD investigating after motorcyclist sent to hospital in critical condition

The initial investigation showed a passenger vehicle was trying to turn left from Cane Run Road onto Crums Lane LMPD said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while on his motorcycle Friday afternoon.

According to Louisville Metro Police, officers were called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of Cane Run Road and Crums Lane on a collision involving a motorcycle.

The initial investigation showed a passenger vehicle was trying to turn left from Cane Run Road onto Crums Lane LMPD said.

Police said that's when it hit a motorcycle traveling north on Cane Run Road.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition according to LMPD.

Police added no one else was injured.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating due to the nature of the motorcyclist's injuries police said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.