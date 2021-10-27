Day 4 | Witnesses testify in Roger Burdette trial

Additional witnesses spoke Thursday about the crash that claimed the life of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The jury trial for Roger Burdette, the man charged with killing Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) Detective Deidre Mengedoht in a crash in 2018, is underway.

Additional witnesses provided their testimony Thursday.

The first witness of the day was a toxicology expert, who told jurors it was his opinion that Burdette was under the influence of hydrocodone and clonazepam at the time of the crash. He added that the clonazepam may have been taken the day before the crash.

Oct. 27 - Witness Testimony

The trial resumed Wednesday morning with additional witness testimony. The first witness to speak was Quentin Brady, who had been pulled over by LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht on I-64 just before the deadly crash.

"When she pulled me over… I saw the semi coming and next thing I know, we were shoved forward," he said.

Brady and the other passengers in his car - his girlfriend, sister and daughter - saw Burdette's truck crash into Mengedoht's cruiser and catch on fire.

Jasmine Parks, Brady's girlfriend, said she saw the smoke, but did not see the crash.

Brady was in the car with his girlfriend, her sister and his daughter. This picture shows them running from the wreck on I-64 at the Belvedere. He says he couldn’t get to Officer Mengedoht’s car because of the flames @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/hWOmyugyU2 — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) October 27, 2021

Jeffrey Scott, another witness to the crash, said he pulled over to try and help.

"It brings back bad memories, he had stated, he had his hands over his head and I said, 'what's going on…' he goes there's a body in the car, a police officer, so I tried to save them," he told the jury, talking about Mengedoht. “I really wanted to try and save them."

Scott's wife, Angela, was recording the scene one her just a few feet away. Video footage shown to the jurors was the bumper of the MSD truck damaged and smoke smothering the underpass.

"He was pacing, hands on head, sweaty," Angela Scott said. "I felt like he was under the influence."

Following the crash, Sgt. Michael Johnson said he performed a field sobriety test on Burdette. He told the jury that Burdette seemed calm & nonchalant, noting “bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils.”

"Stepped off the line, did not turn like he was instructed and used arms for balance," Johnson recalled.

Sgt Johnson confirmed to jurors there was no alcohol found in Burdette's system. The LMDC registered nurse who took Burdette's blood did testify that the defendant did quote "sometimes" take hydrocodone.

Toxicology reports had indicated that hydrocodone, which is an opioid, was in Burdette's system at the time of the crash.



According to his arrest report, Burdette admitted to officers that he had taken multiple prescription drugs on the scene of the crash. The defense argues his innocence - he told jurors he has trouble hearing.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Day 2 | Jury trial begins for ex-MSD driver responsible for crash that killed LMPD detective

Case background:

Roger Burdette, a former Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) driver, crashed his truck into LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht's cruiser while she was conducting a traffic stop on I-64 on Christmas Eve in 2018. Mengedoht was killed in the crash.

After the crash, Burdette failed a field sobriety test and admitted to officers that he had taken multiple prescription drugs on the scene of the crash, according to his arrest report.

Additional court documents released earlier this year say Burdette was watching pornographic videos on his phone around the time of the crash.

Burdette was charged with murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failing to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle.

Burdette's trial was supposed to begin over the summer but was delayed due to the availability of a necessary witness.

The trial began Monday, Oct. 27, 2021. On Tuesday, after the prosecutor and defense questioned potential jurors, the court settled on the final 14 jurors: nine women and five men.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.