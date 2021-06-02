Mother of Det. Mengedoht thanks community for support after settlement

Brenda Young said a pain like hers does not heal and thanked the community for their support over the years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a Louisville Metro Police detective killed in a 2018 Christmas Eve crash released a statement to the community after a nearly $14 million settlement was reached over her daughter’s death.

Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed in a fiery crash on I-64 when a Metro Sewer District (MSD) tanker slammed into her cruiser as she made a traffic stop near the Belvedere. Former MSD employee Roger Burdette was charged with murder and DUI in the crash and admitted to taking prescription drugs.

In a statement, Mengedoht’s mother, Brenda Young, said the settlement, which goes to Mengedoht’s son, will "in no way ease or bring closure to the pain in my heart for what my daughter went through on that horrible, tragic day.” Young said a pain like hers does not heal.

Young also thanked the community for their support over the last two years, saying Deidre's "impact on others has been shown in their shared stories, respect, and honoring of her both as an officer and a woman."

Read Young’s full statement below.

