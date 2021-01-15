KYTC offers up to 30 scholarships for civil engineering students

Students awarded the scholarships will be employed during the summer and placed in a job with KYTC after graduation.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will award up to 30 scholarships to civil engineering students through two scholarship programs for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Civil Engineering Scholarship will be awarded to 10-20 students focusing on a four-year engineering degree who attend the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University or Kentucky State University. The scholarship can be worth up to $51,000.

The Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship partners with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) to award up to 10 students with $3,000 per semester to complete an associate degree in Civil Engineering Technology from either of the KCTCS campuses in Lexington or Prestonsburg.

Students awarded the scholarships will be employed during the summer and placed in a job with KYTC after graduation.

“Investing in engineering education and providing hands-on work experience for Kentucky students benefits the entire commonwealth. It helps guarantee a talented workforce to keep transportation moving forward,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a release.

Current and prospective students are welcome to apply. The application deadline is Feb.1 and scholarship recipients will be notified in April.

To learn more about the scholarships visit the KYTC’s website or call (502) 564-3730.

