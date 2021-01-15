Kentucky farm family recognized with prestigious award designed to inspire next generation of farmers

Farm Bureau's Young Farm Family Award recognized Kentuckians for exceling at their craft and making a difference in the community.

LARUE COUNTY, Ky. — It's a job few have the intestinal fortitude to tackle — in fact their age makes what they're doing even rarer. A local farm family is being recognized nationally for their work as others look to them for inspiration.

The Ragland family has been farming parts of Larue County since before Abraham Lincoln was born nearby, but this is the first generation to win a prestigious award that promotes the next generation of American farmers.

"It's always been a goal of ours in the back of our mind, just thinking that maybe one day that would be us," said Leanne Ragland. "And here we are, a little shocked."

The family was named Farm Bureau's Young Farm Family of the Year, an honor recognizing not just their ability to farm, but also run a business, stay involved in the community and set an example for other aspiring agriculture families.

"The contestants in this contest have to be between the ages 18 and 35, and my wife Leanne and I are 34 so we're getting close to being the old folks," Caleb Rangland said.

Young farmers are a rarity in Kentucky, and across the country. According to a USDA survey, people less than 35 years old make up the smallest demographic of Kentucky farmer. Just 12,197 work the Bluegrass. Those between the age of 35 and 64 totaled 73,233. Over 38,500 Kentuckians older than 65 are farmers.

The average age of a Kentucky farmer is slightly younger than the national average. According to the USDA, the average age of an American farmer is 57.5 years. The average age of a Kentucky farmer is 56.2 years old.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.