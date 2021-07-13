Residents express concerns over proposed housing project in PRP

Nearby residents are worried congested area will get worse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, community members will be able to share their thoughts on a up and coming rezoning project.

Dinsmore & Shohl recently filed for a rezoning application for more than 10 acres located on 2400 Lower Hunters Trace, better known as George Gagel's Farm Market that closed back in 2015.

In a letter scent out to residents, it explains the project is slated to become a R-6 multi family residential property. Clifford Ashburner, the attorney with Dinsmore & Shohl tells WHAS11, it will not be section 8 affordable housing and that the project will be bringing in over 100 apartments.

Nearby residents, who did not want to go on camera, expressed their concern about the project bringing in more traffic to what they say is already a congested area.

Ashburner said all entrances to the apartments would be on Lower Hunters Trace.

There is currently a online petition, with growing signatures against the project.

A link to a virtual public meeting was sent out to residents and is set to begin at 6:30 pm on Thursday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.