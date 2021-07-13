LMPD's Bomb Squad on scene after truck crashes into Metro Corrections

Police have shut down a two-block radius around the jail, and officials have evacuated the Commonwealth's Attorney's office and Hall of Justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was taken into custody and LMPD's Bomb Squad is on the scene after a truck crashed into Metro Corrections Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said the building is on lockdown with all inmates secured in their room and all administrative staff escorted out after a truck crashed into the entrance at the intersection of 6th and Ali at around 12:45 p.m.

Louisville police have shut down a two-block radius around the jail, and officials have evacuated the Commonwealth's Attorney's office and Hall of Justice. Durham said LMPD is looking into if the incident was targeted.

The phrase "Patria y Vida" is spray-painted on multiple parts of the truck. "Patria y Vida," which directly translates to "homeland and life," is a viral song from a group of Afro-Cuban reggaeton and hip-hop performers in Miami. NPR has said the song is an anthem for protesters challenging Cuban government.

