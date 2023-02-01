Rap icon Lil Wayne to perform in Lexington

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Five-time GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne will be performing in the Bluegrass State this spring.

The multi-platinum artist will take his "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" to the Rupp Arena in Lexington on Sunday, April 30.

Lil Wayne fans in Kentucky can purchase tickets starting Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. EST.

The 28-city tour kicks off on April 4 in Minneapolis and ends in Los Angeles on May 13, according to a Live Nation press release.

Li Wayne will also visit Detroit, Toronto, Houston, Boston, Nashville and several other cities across the U.S. and Canada.



