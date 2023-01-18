Yo-Yo Ma to perform with Louisville Orchestra in Mammoth Cave

The orchestra's two-year, statewide tour includes performances at schools, libraries and even inside the world's longest known cave system.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Orchestra is hitting the road!

The group announced its two-year tour around Kentucky which includes a performance with famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma inside one of the Commonwealth's most unique landmarks.

Before the tour officially kicks off, Yo-Yo Ma will grace the orchestra with an immersive, five-day residency.

The renown cellist and the Louisville Orchestra will first perform at the Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall on April 27.

Shortly after, they will perform at Rafinesque Hall inside Mammoth Cave on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. CDT.

Teddy Abrams, Louisville Orchestra music director, said people are drawn to Mammoth Cave's ancient stillness and expansiveness.

“It’s no surprise that this otherworldly treasure has inspired art of all forms, some of which can still be seen in the cave," He said. "Performing music in a cave where untold generations of people before us have created their own music connects us in a vital way to our past.”

Tickets will be distributed by lottery online. People may apply for a chance at tickets beginning Monday, Jan. 30. The lottery closes at 10 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Park Superintendent Barclay Trimble said the is thrilled to introduce this incredible music to Mammoth Cave.

"Mammoth Cave has been a source of artistic inspiration for thousands of years and now through a composition created by Teddy Abrams and historic performance by Yo-Yo Ma, we can add another fantastic musical moment to the cave’s history,” he said.

You can find a full list of all the places the Louisville Orchestra will be on their "In-Harmony" tour on their website.

