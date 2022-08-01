Several Louisville first responders honored for acts of heroism

Senator Rand Paul placed the first responders in the Congressional Record, recognizing their service in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven Louisville-area first responders have been honored for their bravery and heroism.

Senator Rand Paul placed the first responders in the Congressional Record, recognizing their service in Louisville.

Metro Police Officers Clayton Kelly, James Ashley and Connor Maloney were among those honored for pulling two people from cars that caught fire on I-65.

Kelly, a two-year veteran of the force, was thankful for the honor.

“I'm certainly appreciative of the recognition. I'm truly honored to be here. It's a good thing not just for me, but law enforcement as a whole. I think it's good for morale. I think it's good officers see the actions we do day in and day out are being recognized,” he said.

Others recognized include fire Captain Kody Jones, who saved people from a house fire in Clifton; LMPD Officers Noah Cole and Nick Green who helped an unconscious baby at a west Louisville gas station and Metro Corrections Officer Maranda Grayson who helped save a 10-year-old boy after a shooting in Newburg.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.