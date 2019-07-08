LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Calls for action from dozens of people gathered outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Louisville office.

Among them, Heath High School shooting survivor Hollan Holm who says “thoughts and prayers” aren’t enough.

“Senator, I was shot in a prayer group. What’s your plan B?” he expressed.

Following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton this weekend, people from across the country and Washington are putting pressure on McConnell to end the August recess and pass gun reform.

McConnell said in a statement released Monday that Senate Republicans are ready to do their part, encouraging bipartisan solutions.

However, he made no mention of bringing senators back to work.

“To sit back and say that the major policymakers of this country are going to say, ‘Fine – it’s alright, we’re not going to do anything’ is unacceptable. That to me is promoting anarchy,” Congressman John Yarmuth said.

Protesters gathered with cowbells and noise makers outside of McConnell’s home in the Highlands.

RELATED: McConnell protests come under scrutiny, lead to Bevin-Fischer fight

RELATED: Students plan gun control vigil outside McConnell's Louisville office

RELATED: McConnell shows off ripped shoes, sling 1 day after fracturing shoulder

RELATED: McGrath, Grimes criticize McConnell's 'grim reaper of socialism' photo

It led to a Twitter debate between Governor Matt Bevin and Mayor Greg Fischer with Bevin telling the mayor to stop embarrassing Louisville.

Fischer responded, saying Americans allow peaceful assembly and freedom of speech, later saying he stands with those calling for McConnell to return to Washington D.C.

RELATED: Mayor Fischer to Gov. Bevin: I stand with Mitch McConnell protesters

Bevin replied, asking if Fischer stands with protesters chanting death threats.

Fischer called any such comments repulsive.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.