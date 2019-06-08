LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After local protesters demonstrated outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home Monday night, Governor Matt Bevin called on Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to "stop embarrassing the city of Louisville."

Between 20 and 30 people stood outside McConnell's Highlands home, chanting and holding signs. The protesters said they tried to contact McConnell on the phone and at his office, but believed demonstrating was the only way to be heard.

Bevin retweeted a video of the protesters, calling on Fischer to stop "allowing this public disorder."

"Would you stand for this on your street," Bevin asked in the tweet. "Doubt it. We deserve better leadership in @louisvillekygov."

Fischer responded to Bevin Tuesday morning, saying "in America, we allow for peaceful assembly and freedom of speech."

Fischer then continued his comment by saying he stands with protesters calling on McConnell to return to D.C. and work on legislation that would "stop the tragic loss of so many lives in our country due to gun violence."

Louisville Metro Police were at the protest and there was also a group of people who appeared to be security standing outside of the home.

One protester told WHAS11 News that this just isn’t a response to El Paso and Dayton, but about a variety of issues ranging from gun control, immigration and LGBTQ rights.

McConnell's campaign posted photos of the senator in a sling Monday after he fractured his shoulder from tripping on his patio over the weekend.

