LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – President Donald Trump spoke about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, condemning the attacks and blaming mental illness.

He says the country must work as one people and not remain divided.

“We must seek real bipartisan solutions. We have to do that in a bipartisan manner that will truly make America safer and better for all,” he said.

Some Democrats are calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call members back from their summer recess to vote on a universal background check bill that’s already passed the House.

In a statement, released Monday, McConnell says Senate Republicans are prepared to do their part to find solutions saying, “Only serious, bipartisan, bicameral efforts will enable us to continue this important work and produce further legislation that can pass the Senate, pass the House and earn the president’s signature.”

Students who make up the local chapter of March for Our Lives are planning a vigil outside of the senator’s Louisville office Tuesday to share their thoughts on gun control.

The chapter is part of a national group formed after the Parkland shooting.

“It’s so discouraging but that doesn’t mean we should stop trying because if we stop trying, nothing’s going to get done. And we have to remember there are people who have been fighting for gun control long before Parkland,” Amanda Faultz, March for Our Lives-Bellarmine, said.

In addition to speakers, the group will be writing letters to lawmakers and helping people register to vote.

The vigil begins at 8 p.m.

