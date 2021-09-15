Community shares feedback on proposed contract between city, Metro Police

Some said "vote no" while others said they didn't think the proposal went far enough during a Metro Council meeting Tuesday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Public reaction is mixed as community members got an opportunity to share their feedback on the proposed police contract with the city.

They held signs, urging council members to vote no and send it back. Several spoke against the proposal, saying they don’t think it goes far enough on reforms.

“Why would you vote yes for a contract that continues to have problematic provisions that negatively impact our communities and our city?” resident Nancy Calvacante asked.

The proposed reforms include mandatory drug and alcohol testing after certain incidents, allowing for suspensions without pay, and better record keeping of officer wrong-doing.

It also includes 9% and then a 3% raise for officers. Lieutenants would also receive a raise.

Thomas Zoeller, a speaker, expressed his support for those increases.

“Should we not be willing to pay a premium for people of this character? If you want the best, it doesn't come cheaply. If you want to trim the budget, don't do it at expense of a dwindling,” he said.

Another public hearing is set for next Monday.

FOP members will have to approve the contract before Louisville Metro Council will consider it.

