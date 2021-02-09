Louisville releases tentative LMPD contract agreements including pay raises

The tentative agreement includes 9% raises in 2022 and 3% raises in 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Government released its proposed contract with the union representing LMPD officers nearly two weeks after Mayor Greg Fischer and Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Nichols announced they had reached an agreement.

Mayor Greg Fischer's office released the full contract at around 10 p.m. Thursday once all FOP members had a chance to review the documents.

The tentative agreement includes 9% raises in 2022 and 3% raises in 2023. It also includes additional compensation if an officer is required to work more than 16 hours of overtime a week.

As previously reported, the contract includes several reforms. Here's the breakdown of reforms as written by the Mayor's Office, in its words "a collaborative effort by LMPD and its labor union to address community demands for greater accountability":

Enhancements to discipline, oversight, and record retention;

Mandatory critical-incident alcohol and drug testing;

Required training to Internal Affairs investigators;

Retaining past findings of bias, untruthfulness, excessive force, sexual misconduct and other criminal conduct as permanent parts of disciplinary records.

Recognition of the Inspector General and the Citizens Review and Accountability Board;

Opportunities to build community relations through volunteerism and engagement.

FOP members will vote on the agreements. If they are approved, they will be delivered to Metro Council for review and for public comment.

