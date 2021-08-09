Metro Council seeking public input on tentative FOP contract

The two meetings will be held Sept. 14 and Sept. 20. The city's tentative agreement includes 9% raises in 2022 and 3% raises in 2023 for LMPD officers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council is holding a pair of meetings seeking public input on the new contract between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

Last week, Louisville Metro Government released its proposed contract with the union representing Louisville Metro Police Department officers. The contract has been tentatively agreed upon.

The tentative agreement includes 9% raises in 2022 and 3% raises in 2023. It also includes additional compensation if an officer is required to work more than 16 hours of overtime a week.

Metro Council's Labor and Economic Development Committee is hosting the public comment meetings Sept. 14 and Sept. 20.

"As chair of the Labor & Economic Development Committee, I want to ensure the public's ability to be heard during such a crucial moment, as we discuss the FOP's tentative agreement with the Mayoral Administration," Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey (D-3) said.

Space is limited for each event. Registration for the first meeting opens Sept. 13 and is limited to the first 25 speakers who register. For the second meeting, registration opens Sept. 19 and is limited to the first 40 speakers.

"I encourage all of our citizens to let their voices be heard as it relates to the new tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement between FOP 614 and the Mayor," Council President David James (D-6) said.

The public can speak in person at City Hall or virtually join via WebEx Events.

