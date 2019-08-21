LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before the president even touched down in Louisville, protesters and supporters were outside the Galt House with signs.

President Donald Trump is in town to speak at the AMVETS convention and attend a fundraiser for Governor Matt Bevin.

Some of those in opposition told WHAS11 they were there to protest the president as well as the governor. Their signs displayed messages of love for veterans but disapproval of both Trump and Bevin.

The groups started at Fourth and Main in downtown Louisville, hoping to get a glimpse of the president's motorcade, but it did not pass by them. Some people moved to Third and Main and were able to see it, pulling out their phones to take photos and videos.

After the president's speech, the groups moved outside the Seelbach Hotel for another chance to see the president as he attends a fundraising event for Gov. Bevin this evening.

