LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Air Force One has touched down, and President Donald Trump is officially in Louisville to speak at the 75th annual AMVETS National Convention.

I-65 has been shut down as the president makes his way to the Galt House. Following the convention, Trump will appear at a fundraiser for Governor Matt Bevin at the Seelbach Hotel.

Many roads have already been blocked off downtown in anticipation of his arrival. It is not clear what route the president's motorcade will take.

RELATED | Road closures and parking changes for President Trump's visit to Louisville

Protesters are outside of the Galt House ahead of President Trump's arrival. They said they are there not only to protest the president, but also Gov. Bevin.

Protesters stand ground outside Galt House during President Trump's visit

Be sure to follow WHAS11 News for updates on the president's visit throughout the day.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.