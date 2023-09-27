Proposed pet sale ban could put Louisville's oldest pet store out of business

Pet's Palace has been around since 1957.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pet's Palace has been in business since 1957 -- making it Louisville's oldest pet shop.

Jay Hockersmith, the current owner, started working there in 1969.

"I was in high school at that point," he said. "I've always had a love and an interest in animals. I got my degree in Biology from the University of Louisville, so working in the pet shop went hand-in-hand with my education."

Ten years later, he bought the business from its original owners. After more than 50 years as owner, he said a proposed ordinance banning the sale of dogs and cats could cause them to close.

"We probably will not be able to survive without the sale of puppies and kittens," he said.

So far this year, Hockersmith said he's sold around 100 dogs. The price on dogs is anywhere from $300 to $800. Pet's Palace also breeds Siamese kittens that go for around $700. Most of their animals are similar to rescue animals—mixed breeds brought to the store by people who don't want them.

When someone purchases an animal from Pet's Palace, they waive adoption rights and instead agree to terms of sale.

Puppies and kittens aren't neutered at Pet's Palace. That's a problem according to Mychell Lawson, founder of Kentucky Animal Action.

"So every time we send one out unspayed or neutered, the potential for them sending thousands right back to our system that are unwanted, homeless, is just catastrophic," Lawson said.

The proposed law targets large retailers and wants to discourage breeder mill operations. Pet's Palace wants the ordinance to change and allow their operation because they only offer local animals.

"We have never ever had a puppy mill dog, a puppy farm dog, in our store. All of our puppies, all of our kittens, are locally sourced," Hockersmith said. "The vast majority of our puppies are mixed breed puppies which really most people would term as rescue puppies."

However, Lawson said no changes are needed and the business could partner with animal shelters instead.

"I think they're looking at it the wrong way," she said. "This should be an opportunity for local businesses to grow and work with their community."



