Louisville Metro Council to consider pet sale ban; What it means

Sponsors of the proposed legislation want to promote animal welfare in Louisville and reduce big-business breeding.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the full Metro Council will consider an ordinance out of the Public Safety Committee to ban pet sales. It started after accusations were leveled against Puppygram, a corporate pet store, for selling sick animals.

The legislation still permits local breeders to operate but requires them to follow new rules. Under the ordinance, they must feed on regular schedules, provide medical care and maintain clean, accommodating living space.

"It's putting a premium on the welfare of animals that are being raised in our jurisdiction and not allowing our local pet stores to be used as a retail operation for puppy mill and kitten mills," Councilman Andrew Owen, a new co-sponsor on the legislation, said.

Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) said four businesses are currently licensed in Louisville to sell dogs and cats.

Many stores like Feeders Supply and Petsmart aren't included in the number because they offer pet adoptions instead of sales. Those adoptions are necessary to curb pet overpopulation in Louisville. The animal shelter at LMAS has been over maximum capacity since January of last year.

Petland, another corporate pet shop, is set to open a Louisville location, but they won't if the ordinance passes. They sent WHAS11 a statement from the local general manager, David Bravo, saying if it passes, the "pet sale ban will hurt the economy, repeal consumer protections, cancel job opportunities and invite black market puppy sales into the city. I moved my family and children here for this opportunity and we were completely [blindsided]."

You can weigh in on the proposed law during public comment at the next Metro Council meeting on Sep. 28 at 6 p.m.

