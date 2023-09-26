Old Louisville residents share homeless concerns, solutions during town hall

Neighbors shared their experiences and even calling for safe, clean neighborhoods.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Old Louisville residents and those residing in surrounding neighborhoods had their chance to take their concerns about homelessness directly to city leaders.

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel and members of Mayor Craig Greenberg’s administration attended Tuesday night’s town hall organized by District 6 Councilman Phillip Baker.

Others demanded more police intervention while some believe the city should stop clearing homeless camps.

“Every time we move somebody and every time we force somebody out of a camp and can’t put them in permanent housing, you’re making the situation worse for everyone in this community,” a resident said.

Baker said he is working with Mayor Greenberg, city agencies and community groups to find solutions to address the concerns.

