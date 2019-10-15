LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President Trump tweeted his endorsement of Gov. Matt Bevin, who is facing reelection on Nov. 5.

President Trump praised Gov. Bevin on his "wonderful job" as well as Bevin's stance on the Second Amendment and "Crime and the Border".

The tweet comes on the heels of a visit from former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Louisville yesterday. Huckabee Sanders came to support 'friend' Matt Bevin.

President Trump last visited Louisville in August in support of Gov. Bevin and according to Politico, the President and Vice President may be planning another visit to Kentucky before the Nov. 5 election.

Bevin replied to the President's tweet appreciating him for standing up to "haters and mindless dolts"

