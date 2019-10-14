LOUISVILLE, Ky. — She may be the most known and visible member of the President's team so far, Monday Sarah Huckabee Sanders stumped in Kentucky for the man she called a "friend".

Governor Matt Bevin welcomed the former White House Press Secretary.

At times, when she worked for President Donald Trump, she was a lightning rod at news conferences. Those on the left panned her, she gained rock star status from the right.

The latter was the case today in Louisville.

She attended fundraisers for Governor Bevin and Attorney General Candidate Daniel Cameron who is set to face former Speaker and Attorney General Greg Stumbo.

"Let's go out and let's make sure we get them elected”, Sanders said. “And, as soon as we get finished with that, let's gear up and make sure we get the President elected in November 2020.”

We asked the Andy Beshear campaign if they had comments regarding the news conference and appearance by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

They pointed us to the ad they released today featuring former rival Representative Rocky Adkins calling for former political foes to support General Beshear.

