LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For the first time since his big day with President Donald Trump, we're hearing from Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

Bevin arrived at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast Thursday morning still riding high from the visit by President Trump that made headlines for the decision to wipe away student loan debt for disabled veterans.

He called the fundraiser at the Seelbach a success but said he had no idea how much was raised for his re-election bid.

As Bevin met those arriving at the breakfast, his primary challenger Representative Robert Goforth was just feet away. But Bevin was still beaming from the president's visit, which is not expected to be the last as he heads into the general election against Attorney General Andy Beshear.

“Yesterday was a good day for Kentucky, it really was,” Bevin said. “Kentucky is sparkling like never before. We are on the national scene like never before, in all the right ways. To be with the president at the AMVETS convention where he made this announcement about relieving debt for disabled American veterans--just to be in the room, let alone to be on stage, was a powerful moment. It was a good moment for America and just a great place for Kentucky to shine.”

General Beshear was not at the Ham Breakfast, something Governor Bevin also noted as several constitutional officers, candidates and state lawmakers were at the state fair tradition.

Andy Beshear's campaign communications director said they spent the morning in Owensboro discussing his "Kitchen Table Agenda" that they believe will create jobs.