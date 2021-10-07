Police looking for person of interest in homicide

He's a person of interest in a shooting on South 24th Street on June 8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police released surveillance video in hopes of identifying a person of interest in a deadly shooting over the summer.

LMPD investigators say the man has multiple tattoos on his arms and what appears to be a teardrop tattoo on his eye. He also may walk with a limp.

He's a person of interest in a shooting on South 24th Street on June 8. Donnie Fitch was killed in that shooting amd a woman was also shot.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or leave a tip through the online portal.

