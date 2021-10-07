Man arrested after firing several rounds in Shepherdsville park

Police said Amit Anthony fired rounds at visitors at Frank E. Simon Park Wednesday evening. Multiple people were injured including children under the age of one.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A man is in custody after firing several rounds at Frank E. Simon Park visitors in Shepherdsville Wednesday evening.

According to an arrest citation from the Shepherdsville Police Department (SPD), 42-year-old Amit Anthony was charged with assault and wanton endangerment for firing the shots.

The arrest citation says seven people were hurt in the shooting including two children under the age of one. SPD said Anthony fired one round into the pavement which caused shrapnel to enter the side of a victim. It is unclear if anyone was shot.

Anthony is currently being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.