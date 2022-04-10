Racing Louisville FC players release statement in response to U.S. Soccer investigation findings, demand change

"We hope the NWSL and NWSLPA joint investigation will continue to uncover the remaining truths we deserve and demand."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC sent WHAS11 a statement on Saturday, Oct. 8 following the club's players issuing their own statement. It reads:

"We will fully cooperate with the NWSL/NWSLPA joint and independent investigation, pledging to provide the materials and access needed to complete the process. That includes follow up with the joint investigate team to the extent there is any contrary conclusion to the U.S. Soccer-related Sally Yates report. We wilk work in close coordination with the league to determine next steps."

The players of Racing Louisville released a statement on their respective social media accounts on Oct. 8 that reads:

"We, the players of Racing Louisville, are deeply saddened and horrified by the findings of U.S. Soccer's investigation as detailed in the Sally Yates report. We commend and support our former teammate, Erin Simon, and the other courageous players that have come forward and shed light on the systemic abuses in women's soccer. Their bravery and resilience have inspired us and so many others to use their voices to demand change.

We hope the NWSL and NWSLPA joint investigation will continue to uncover the remaining truths we deserve and demand. The conclusion of this investigation will give us much needed insight and recommendations on the future of our club. The systematic abuse that has plagued this league for far too long is both infuriating and unacceptable. No human being should ever feel unsafe in their work environment. The fact that this abuse and harassment occurred within our club is an unimaginable horror. We expect the club's full cooperation in this ongoing investigation, as silence is no longer an option.

To our fans and community, we want to thank you for your continued support and love during this difficult time. While we understand your outrage, we urge you to continue to stand behind the players as we await the results of the investigation. The past few days have been emotionally exhausting as players across the league relive past traumas. However, the overwhelming support has strengthened our resolve to vehemently demand solutions for change and a better future for all those who came after us."

This comes after a report outlined sexual abuse allegations against former Racing coach, Christy Holly.

The more than 300-page report revealed several soccer organizations, including Racing Louisville, had turned a blind eye to the allegations.

The club's president released a letter on Wednesday where he apologized to Erin Simon.

Racing Louisville FC President James O'Connor said the organization has learned from its mistake and commended Simon for coming forward as part of the investigation.

Anyone who wishes to contact the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)/National Women's Soccer League Player's Association (NWSLPA) Joint Investigation Team can do so here.

