Racing Louisville FC says they 'commend' player for coming forward as part of investigation

While President James O'Connor said they are not the same club as they were in August 2021, they will cooperate with the ongoing NWSL/NWSLPA joint investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Racing Louisville FC has apologized to Erin Simon in a letter released on Wednesday.

Racing Louisville FC President James O'Connor said the organization has learned from its mistake and commended Simon for coming forward as part of the investigation.

"And while our former coach was terminated within 24 hours of us being alerted to the behavior, we know that wasn’t enough and that we failed our locker room by creating a space where this behavior could occur," he said.

While O'Connor said they are not the same club as they were in August 2021, they will cooperate with the ongoing NWSL/NWSLPA joint investigation and "welcome recommendations to improve our organization for the betterment of players."

"We have worked hard every day since then to ensure a safe environment that puts players in a position to succeed," O'Connor said. "This includes implementation of club-wide anonymous reporting services and a re-evaluated hiring process for staff."

He said they owe it to the players and community to prove it.

O'Connor also apologized to past and present players, and to fans.

Anyone who wishes to contact the Joint Investigation Team can do so here.

People may also reach out to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) or the National Women's Soccer League Player's Association (NWSLPA) directly O'Connor said.

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.