LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) asked the Federal District Court of Western Kentucky to hold Governor Matt Bevin’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) in contempt over its denial of an abortion license for PPINK.

On Aug.16, PPINK received notice that CHFS had once again weaponized a regulatory process to deny an abortion facility license to PPINK for no legitimate reason.

In March, PPINK filed a motion seeking to hold the administration of Gov. Bevin in contempt for willfully obstructing its license to offer abortion services, in direct violation of a federal court injunction. CHFS continues to refuse to comply with the court’s orders. Friday’s denial letter shows that Gov. Bevin’s administration will stop at nothing in its efforts to block PPINK from providing abortions to pregnant Kentuckians.

“Kentuckians need and deserve access to a full range of reproductive health care, including abortion; instead they get the most unpopular governor in the country imposing his deeply unpopular views of abortion around the Commonwealth,” said Chris Charbonneau, CEO of PPINK. “Planned Parenthood has operated legally for decades in the Commonwealth, and we will continue to fight back against these misinformed, baseless, political attacks in the courts and in the state legislature.”As politicians continue trying to take away reproductive health care and rights from the people they pledged to serve and threaten to jail doctors for life just for doing their jobs, Planned Parenthood remains committed to opposing these attacks and defending the rights of our patients. Recent polling in Kentucky shows strong support for reproductive health care with two-thirds of Kentucky voters (65%) saying it is important that women in Kentucky have access to all reproductive health care options available, including abortion. In addition, 86 % of voters say it is important for there to be access to birth control for everyone who wants it or needs it."

