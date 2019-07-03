FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Pro-life activists gathered in Capitol rotunda for a rally for life Thursday.

Their event comes as several pro-life pieces of legislation are making their way through the General Assembly.

A Senate committee passed a bill that would end abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns Roe vs. Wade or states that are able to prohibit abortion.

“This bill says I'm incapable of making informed health choices and strips me of the ability to control my destiny. It's up to people, not politicians, to make these fundamental health decisions,” Sara Hall, Planned Parenthood of Indiana & Kentucky, said.

Supporters say the people of Kentucky are against abortion and this bill sends a message to the Supreme Court.

The bill now goes to the full Senate.