LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Planned Parenthood Advocates from Indiana and Kentucky are protesting abortion legislation recently passed in multiple states, including Alabama, Georgia and Missouri.

Hundreds of pro-choice protesters gathered at the Gene Snyder Federal Building in downtown Louisville Tuesday for the "Stop the Bans" rally. Similar demonstrations are taking place Tuesday in almost all 50 states to protest the recent wave of anti-abortion laws.

Last week, the governor of Alabama signed into law one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, making abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

Planned Parenthood is encouraging people to dress up like the women from Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale,” a show based in a totalitarian society that treats women as property of the state who are forced to give birth.

More than 50 organizations like the ACLU and Pro-Choice America are participating in Stop the Bans demonstrations nationwide. The message: make sure elected officials know where they stand on this issue they call a “war on women’s independence."

Senait Gebregiorgis will speak with advocates on the other side of the abortion debate later tonight.