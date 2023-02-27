Man injured following shooting in Phoenix Hill, police say

The incident reportedly happened in the 300 block of South Clay Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood that left a man injured.

The incident reportedly happened in the 300 block of South Clay Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the man located at the scene suffered from a gunshot wound.

That man was transported to UofL Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. He was alert and conscious, according to police.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The First Division is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.