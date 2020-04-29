FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wednesday, Kentuckians were given more details on when the state will reopen. Governor Beshear revealed dates and which businesses will be allowed to open with restrictions. The first round will be May 11.

This also means you'll get back to some normal routines, but you will be required to wear face masks. The face mask requirement also starts on May 11. Businesses have been told they can refuse your service if you don't wear a mask.

Here's the timeline from Governor Beshear:

May 11

Horse Racing [No fans allowed]

Manufacturing

Construction

Dog Grooming/Boarding

Vehicle or Vessel Dealerships

Professional Services (50%)

May 20

Houses of Worship

Retail

May 25

10 person limit for social gatherings

Salons, barbers, cosmetology businesses and similar services can reopen.

Beshear said day cares, gyms and some other businesses may come in Phase 2 in June. However, he made it a point to say public swimming pools will not be included.

