LOUISVILLE, Ky. — By now, you've heard the newest requirement dropped on Kentuckians Monday by Governor Andy Beshear. Starting May 11, Kentuckians must wear facial masks to protect against COVID-19 when they go anywhere in public, Beshear announced at his 5pm briefing.

As businesses are allowed to reopen, owners must require that employees wear a face mask while working, Beshear added.

What happens if you don't wear a mask inside a business?

Business owners could refuse service to anyone not complying, Beshear says.

Here's what people are wondering about the new guideline:

is the requirement enforceable by law

will police or authorities get involved

what punishment awaits those who refuse to wear one

If you have ventured out to any store or park lately, you may have noticed there's no consistency in people or employees wearing masks. The governor's new mandate will likely change that.

Tuesday, WHAS11's Chris Williams capture video of people enjoying the day at Brown Park in St. Matthews. The video shows a lot of people taking advantage of this warm spring weather. It was a happy setting in this crazy coronavirus crisis. The park had natural sounds of normalcy with lots of playful laughter, smiles in open view and yes, a few masks to hide the joy.

Chris talked [from a distance] to a mother and her two daughters at the park enjoying lunch. Mom says she wears a mask on store trips and fully supports their use.



Former Jim Beam Master Distiller, Jerry Dalton says he is for anything that will help return some normalcy.

"I think, for me, I'd rather put on a mask and suffer a little inconvenience like fogging up my glasses than run the risk of infecting somebody. And I realize that I'm more protecting other people than myself actually, but I'm ok with that.”

Many on social media say they would wear them, just to bring back the sense of normalcy. Some are not so sure

In thirteen days, we'll learn whether people will follow this new guideline and put on a mask while in public. We're also likely get answers to the lingering questions about enforcement.

