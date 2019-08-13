WEST BUECHEL, Ky. — It’s a small and sneaky source of safety that will likely see you, before you see it.



“This gives us the opportunity to creep up on people, they're not used to police showing up in a UTV, so it gives us the element of surprise,” explained West Buechel Police Chief, Jim Sherrard.



The crime fighting machine was added to the West Buechel police department a year ago. It’s a Utility Terrain Vehicle, or UTV, that tends to the train tracks, the shops and those nearby.



“People see that, know they better watch out,” said Rose Shouse, a West Buechel resident for more than 60 years.



“Years and years ago there was quite a bit of trouble,” she said, “…but much better now.”



But believes there's a sense of protection and heavy police presence. The UTV helps with that.

“I always feel safe when I know the police is in my area, even if they're on [the UTV], wherever they're at, I always feel safe,” said Shouse.

“Our crime rate is down drastically right now, and this is part of the reason,” explained Chief Sherrard.

Chief Sherrard said the UTV has kept trespassers and vandals away from the tracks. They've also picked up some shoplifters from the Bashford Manor shopping center.

“We had a robbery at Walmart recently. This was very quick to get back in that area and start searching for the suspect.”

The UTV was particularly paid for with confiscated drug money. It has doors so it can be used in the winter, as well.

RELATED | West Buechel Police take crime fighting off-road

RELATED | West Buechel Police UTV 'a success' in first two months

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.