WEST BUECHEL, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The West Buechel Police Department, near Bashford Manor, is taking crime-fighting off-road.

It's been nearly two months since the UTV, or Utility Terrain Vehicle hit the tracks. It was purchased partly with confiscated drug money and is now working to help the community.

Already, business owners told WHAS 11 News they are feeling safer.

“It seemed like it started making a difference from day one,” said Timothy Hughes of TK Auto.

Hughes’ auto body shop is located right along the tracks. He told WHAS 11 that things would go missing often, but since the UTV debuted, theft to his shop has about stopped.

“I don't see the traffic I was seeing late at night anymore. Word must've got out,” he explained.

The graffiti that covered the overpass is now gone and even better, they found one of the vandals responsible. Police Chief Todd Walls told WHAS 11 News it was a teenager. The teen was not arrested but did sit down and have a stern conversation with officers.

“We're here to help and he was kind of getting in the way of what we're wanting to do back here, to be a positive image, and he understood,” Chief Walls said.

In a domestic violence case, an arrest was made last month. Walls said it could not have been done without an officer on the UTV.

“He was able to get there faster, let’s put it that way. He was off-roading and got there real fast before any other vehicle did.”

Walls said the new wheels aren't only stopping crime. The UTV gives officers a chance to offer that friendly wave and bond with the community they're trying to serve.

“It's just assuring to see that they're taking it seriously because it is a hassle,” Hughes said, grateful for the effort by West Buechel Police.

The UTV cost about $8,500, but taxpayers didn't pay a dime. Chief Walls got a grant from the railroad company and the rest was paid for with money from drug busts.

