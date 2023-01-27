Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital

There are currently 52 bid opportunities for the project.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors.

Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community.

Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid opportunities.

"They're beneficial. They're really informative. And sometimes that always inspires you to, you know, hear other people that have either succeeded or just hearing people saying what they're trying to do going forward, especially in the west end," Metro Flooring's Gerald Talmer said.

