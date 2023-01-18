Community's beam becomes part of framework for new UofL Health hospital in Bullitt County

There will be 40 inpatient beds, more providers, enhanced emergency services, a cardiac/vascular lab and more at UofL Health -- South Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new UofL Health hospital in Bullitt County is one step closer to completion.

According to a press release, a steel beam with signatures all over it is with the rest of the framework for the new hospital.

Anyone could sign the beam, and it was in the medical center lobby for two months.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the new hospital will provide a sense of security for the area.

“The health care industry is also a cornerstone of Kentucky’s economy, so I want to thank UofL Health for this $75 million investment that adds to our commonwealth’s record-breaking economic growth and will create more than 100 new jobs. This project is a win-win-win," he said.

The existing medical center is being remodeled into the UofL Health -- South Hospital.

There will be 40 inpatient beds, more providers, enhanced emergency services, a cardiac/vascular lab and more according to the release.

“With the growing population and ongoing economic boom on the I-65 corridor a full-service hospital here is needed now more than ever,” CEO Tom Miller said. “UofL Health is proud to make this hospital a reality to bring our world-class health care to the Bullitt County region.”

The hospital is expected to create over 100 new jobs. However, immediate openings at UofL Health can be found here.

The hospital is expected to open in 2024.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.